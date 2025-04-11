X!

Estonian women's tennis team end Billie Jean King Cup campaign with win over Kosovo

News
Elena Malõgina.
Elena Malõgina. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian women's tennis team finished tenth overall in their Billie Jean King Cup European-African Zone Division II campaign in Cyprus. Estonia finished the tournament with a comfortable win over Kosovo.

After defeating Cyprus in their opening group tie, Estonia then lost to both Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Georgia progressed to the next round with a full win, but the other three women's teams came away with the same result, leaving Estonia in last place.

After the group stage ties, Estonia faced Kosovo in a battle for tenth place, with the Estonians running out winners. Valeria Gorlatš (WTA -) defeated Adrijana Lekaj (WTA -) 6-2, 6-2, while Elena Malõgina (WTA No. 479) conceded just one game on the way to a 6-0, 6-1 win over to Forta Morina (WTA -).

There was no need to play a doubles match, with Estonia already guaranteed to finished the tournament in 10th place.

---

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Michael Cole

