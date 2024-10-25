Estonia's Elena Malõgina out in quarters at Glasgow W75

Estonia's top women's tennis player Elena Malõgina (WTA No. 433) was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the W75 ITF tennis tournament in Glasgow by Mariam Bolkvadze of Georgia (WTA No. 228).

In a match that lasted just over two hours, 24-year-old Malõgina lost out 3-6, 6-7 (3) to, her Georgian opponent. Bolkvadze, 26, has previously made it into the U.S. Open main draw and was ranked as high as WTA No. 151 last season.

Bolkvadze will now face Jodie Anna Burrage of Great Britain for a place in the final.

--

