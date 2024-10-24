X!

Estonian number one Malõgina into W75 tennis quarters in Glasgow

Elena Malõgina.
Elena Malõgina. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonian number one women's tennis player Elena Malõgina (WTA No. 433) has defeated former world No. 23 Mona Barthel of Germany (WTA No. 170) for the second time in two weeks to reach the quarter-finals of the ITF W75 tournament in Glasgow.

Malõgina defeated Barthel in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday to book a spot in the quarters. The two also faced off last Thursday in the opening round of the W100 ITF tournament in Shrewsbury, with the Estonian recording another impressive win on that occasion – 6-4, 6-0.

In the quarter-finals, 24-year-old Malõgina will face Georgia's Mariam Bolkvadze (WTA No. 228). Bolkvadze has previously played in the U.S. Open main draw and climbed to a career high of WTA No. 151 last season.

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Michael Cole

