X!

Tennis star Mark Lajal through to Sioux Falls quarter finals

News
Mark Lajal in action in Sioux Falls.
Mark Lajal in action in Sioux Falls. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com
News

Estonia's top-ranked tennis player Mark Lajal is through to the quarter-finals of the ATP 75 tennis tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Lajal (ATP 224) is one of only two non-Americans to make it to the quarter-finals, along with Borna Gojo (Croatia, ATP 422nd), and both players had to come through qualification.

He is seeded third for the tournament.

Lajal, 21, beat U.S. player Omni Kumar in round one. In round two, he defeated Zachary Svajda (U.S., ATP 163) in three sets, 3:6, 6:2, 6:0, in a match that lasted just over an hour and a half.

In the opening set, Svajda saved two break points in game three, going on to earn his first break point in game eight - which he immediately converted.

This proved enough to win the set.

However, Lajal managed to string together 10 game wins in a row across the latter two sets, taking both sets with a loss of just two games.

He served up nine aces and committed four double faults to Svajda's four and three.

Lajal converted five of the seven break points presented to him, while, Svajda only converted one out of three.

The Estonian's first-serve success rate was 56 percent and he won 75 percent of the points on his first serve, while Svajda's corresponding figures were 59 percent and 63 percent.

Lajal will face the competition's sixth seed, 24-year-old Patrick Kypson (U.S., ATP 173), who beat his compatriot Aidan Mayo 7:6 (5), 6:2 in round two.
The pair have never played each other competitively before.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:23

Price of electricity to remain high on Saturday

16:32

Defense League gains larger role in safeguarding Estonia's energy infrastructure

16:17

Bolt CEO calls remote work 'insanity,' says more in-office days needed

15:19

Clocks go back one hour in Estonia on Sunday

14:57

Kristo Tohver named new Estonian Olympic Committee secretary general

14:44

Former ISS chief: SDE's proposal would create more problems than solve

14:24

Spy thriller partly shot in Tallinn 'The Agency' trailer released

14:24

Colonel: Recent weeks have brought nothing but negative developments for Ukraine

13:58

Tennis star Mark Lajal through to Sioux Falls quarter finals

13:55

Parempoolsed: Läänemets' thought police idea danger to rule of law

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

23.10

Attempted abduction of Australian casinos businessman foiled in Tallinn

24.10

Domestic electricity prices in Finland, Sweden up to 40% cheaper than in Estonia

09:04

Prime minister: All Russian citizens in Estonia should lose the right to vote

24.10

Estonia discussing age restriction for scooter use

24.10

Viljandi school shooting 10 years on: Lessons learned from the tragedy

09:04

SDE: Only Russian citizens opposing Ukraine war should vote in Estonia

24.10

250-kilogram aircraft bomb found in Narva-Jõesuu

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo