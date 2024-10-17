X!

Estonian tennis players Malõgina, Nuudi both pull off welcome wins

Malõgina (left) and Nuudi are some-time doubles partners too, as here pictured at the women's domestic championship at home in Estonia.
Malõgina (left) and Nuudi are some-time doubles partners too, as here pictured at the women's domestic championship at home in Estonia. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Elena Malõgina and Maileen Nuudi have both won singles matches in two different tournaments. For both of them, the wins are welcome: In Malõgina's case because victory came against a strong opponent, while for Nuudi the result spelled the end of a lengthy winless run.

Malõgina beat Germany's Mona Barthel 6:4, 6:0 in round one of the ITF World Tennis Tour W100 tournament in Shrewsbury, England.

Elena had had to come through qualifying to make the main table, and beat Maria Portillo Ramirez (Mexico) in order to do so.

The round one win in Shropshire comes as the victory against the highest-ranked opponent Malõgina has beaten this season so far – Barthel is currently placed 172nd in the world, and was once a world number 23; the Estonian is ranked 459th by the WTA at present.

Next, Malõgina will face Oksana Selekhmeteva (neutral flag, WTA 184th), who put out seventh seed Elsa Jacquemot (France, WTA 145th) in round one.

Meanwhile Estonia's second-ranked tennis player Maileen Nuudi won too, also in straight sets (6:2, 6:1), this time at the ITF W15 tournament in Barcelona, round two.

The win ended a nearly year-long losing streak for Nuudi (WTA 795th) , who had lost 15 consecutive first-round matches since her last main-draw victory in November 2022.

Nuudi's next opponent Maria Andrienko (neutral flag) who is both eight places higher in the world rankings and is seeded eighth for the tournament.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

