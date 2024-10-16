X!

Estonian men's football U-21s beat Kosovo in final Euros qualifier

News
Tristan Toomas Teeväli celebrates his penalty conversion with teammates.
Tristan Toomas Teeväli celebrates his penalty conversion with teammates. Source: Liisi Troska/jalgpall.ee
News

Estonia's Under-21 men's football team won a consolation victory in their final UEFA European Championship Group D qualifying match, defeating 10-men Kosovo 3:1 at home.

Estonia took the lead in the 21st minute thanks to a penalty from midfielder Tristan Toomas Teeväli (JK Tallinna Kalev), followed by a second goal just before halftime by midfielder Patrik Kristal (Paide Linnameeskond).

Despite Kosovo reducing the deficit after the red card, doled out to defender Yll Ibrahimi (the goal scorer being Milot Avdyli), midfielder Taaniel Usta (JK Narva Trans) sealed the win for Estonia in the final few minutes.

This was their second win in the group for Estonia, but this and the one draw they also obtained was not enough to qualify. The team finished second-to-last in Group D, behind Kosovo itself and ahead of Israel. Group winners Germany and runners-up Poland have qualified.

The finals of the European Championships for U-21s take place in Slovakia next June.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:24

Survey: Trust in Estonian government, Riigikogu down sharply since summer

16:58

Andrus Kaarelson: What the 'defense tax' will really buy

16:25

Estonian parliament recognizes mass deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide

16:22

Ministry: 727 births registered in September 2024

15:57

Support group in Estonia helps men get through divorce crises

15:54

Weightlifter Mart Seim finishes season early

15:52

Eesti 200 MP to use Just Transition Fund support for a wood processing plant

15:25

Piret Hartman: We would starve relying only on the invisible hand

15:14

Hasso Krull: Politicians also have the option of not doing to avoid regret

15:02

US military service members still not moved into new Reedo base

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

15.10

AirBaltic small shareholder looking to buy Estonia's Nordica

15.10

Kaja Kallas to have nine-member cabinet as European Commission vice-president

15.10

15 Tallinn bus routes changing on October 21

15.10

Rapid world market coffee price hike reaches Estonian stores

15.10

Tallinn renames Lasnamäe's Moskva puiestee

15.10

Studded winter tires can be used on Estonia's roads from Tuesday

07:54

Two youths charged in Tori municipality murder case

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo