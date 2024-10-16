Estonian men's football U-21s beat Kosovo in final Euros qualifier

Estonia took the lead in the 21st minute thanks to a penalty from midfielder Tristan Toomas Teeväli (JK Tallinna Kalev), followed by a second goal just before halftime by midfielder Patrik Kristal (Paide Linnameeskond).

Despite Kosovo reducing the deficit after the red card, doled out to defender Yll Ibrahimi (the goal scorer being Milot Avdyli), midfielder Taaniel Usta (JK Narva Trans) sealed the win for Estonia in the final few minutes.

This was their second win in the group for Estonia, but this and the one draw they also obtained was not enough to qualify. The team finished second-to-last in Group D, behind Kosovo itself and ahead of Israel. Group winners Germany and runners-up Poland have qualified.

The finals of the European Championships for U-21s take place in Slovakia next June.

