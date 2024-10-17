Selver xTalTech through to volleyball CEV cup next round

Volleyball team Selver xTalTech are through to round two of the Confédération Européenne de Volleyball (CEV) Challenge Cup championship after beating Slovenian side OK Maribor 5:4 on aggregate.

While TalTech lost 3:2 in the game on Wednesday, they had amassed a high enough score in the previous match to go through.

The play Rapid Bucharest next.

The CEV cup is the second tier of European club volleyball.

--

