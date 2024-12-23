17-year-old Estonian football star Patrik Kristal confident ahead of move to FC Köln

Selected as the best U-21 player in the Estonian top flight, 17-year-old attacking midfielder Patrik Kristal is set to join German club 1. FC Köln at the start of 2025. Kristal, who scored 7 goals in 31 appearances for Paide Linnameeskond this season, told ERR about his ambitions upon joining the side that currently lead Germany's second division.

"I can be happy with this season, I became the main man in Paide and we had a successful European summer. I got a call-up to the first team, made my debut and also made my debut for the national team. I can be pleased with that, and I also got a great transfer to Germany," Kristal told ERR.

Kristal, who became the youngest player to make an appearance for the Estonian national team, is certainly ambitious about his future career. "I've said that I'll become the best footballer Estonia has ever had," he said.

"For some people, I've made a stupid statement, but not for me. I'd rather dream big than not dream at all. My dad (former Estonian national team midfielder Marko Kristal – ed.) also told me that I've said these things, so now I have to prove it. I'd rather dream big and strive for [those dreams] than not. Let's see how it goes," said the 17-year-old talent.

Kristal said he is looking forward to going to Cologne and has also discussed playing in Germany with his international teammate Karol Mets, who plays for Bundesliga side St. Pauli, and was recently voted Estonia's footballer of the year for 2024. "Mets hasn't given me lots of advice. He just said it's all in my hands now. He told me that I have to be a big Patrik there, not a little Patrik. It all starts from scratch. I have to show people who I am and what I'm capable of," said Kristal.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!