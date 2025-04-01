X!

Mark Lajal gets Mexico ATP tournament off to a winning start

News
Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal won his first round ATP Challenger 75 clash with Nicolas Mejia (Colombia), held in Morelos, Mexico, in straight sets, 6–4, 6–4.

After winning the first set, Lajal, ranked 199th in the world, went down 3-0 in set two, against Mejia, ranked 248th by the ATP and who reached the final of the same tournament a year ago.

However the Estonian broke Mejia's serve twice, and only conceded one more game before taking the set and match.

He faces either local player Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez (ATP 224) or Brazilian Mateus Alves (ATP 336) in round two.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:24

Latvia has big plans for developing its defense industry

10:52

Mark Lajal gets Mexico ATP tournament off to a winning start

10:31

Järva County farmer has already planted this year's first potatoes

10:02

Expert: Stubb managed to meet Trump because he made the right offer

09:34

Estonian leaders mourn US soldiers who died during training exercise in Lithuania

09:02

Harmonized index of consumer prices rose by 4.3 percent on year to March

08:49

Prorector on Metrosert grant: State fertilizing branch while cutting down the tree

08:18

Biotech firm cancels use of EU Just Transition Fund money

07:53

Estonia to build second apartment building for Ukrainian IDPs

07:25

Former President Salome Zurabishvili: EU should respond to what is happening in Georgia

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

30.03

Adam Cullen: Am I a danger to my community in Estonia as a US citizen?

31.03

Electric mopeds spark a wave of complaints in Tallinn

31.03

How and why do ugly buildings crop up in Estonia?

31.03

How will the stripping of voting rights affect integration in Estonia?

31.03

Over 800 Tsarist-era explosives found in Põhja-Tallinn

31.03

Maardu Manor up for sale again, this time for €700,000

31.03

Foreign minister: Stubb's ceasefire deadline puts Putin under pressure

31.03

Estonia borrows €250 million with 2 percent interest

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo