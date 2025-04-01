Mark Lajal gets Mexico ATP tournament off to a winning start

Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal won his first round ATP Challenger 75 clash with Nicolas Mejia (Colombia), held in Morelos, Mexico, in straight sets, 6–4, 6–4.

After winning the first set, Lajal, ranked 199th in the world, went down 3-0 in set two, against Mejia, ranked 248th by the ATP and who reached the final of the same tournament a year ago.

However the Estonian broke Mejia's serve twice, and only conceded one more game before taking the set and match.

He faces either local player Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez (ATP 224) or Brazilian Mateus Alves (ATP 336) in round two.

