Estonia can field full women's, men's biathlon teams at 2026 Winter Olympics

Anterselva biathlon track.
Anterselva biathlon track. Source: SCANPIX / AP
Estonia has secured four individual starting spots each for women and men biathletes, or two full teams, at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, taking place next February.

The Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) received confirmation from the International Biathlon Union (IBU) that Estonia can participate in all team formats of biathlon at the next Winter Games.

EOK sports director Martti Raju recently visited Milan and confirmed that preparations are in full swing.

"Biathletes will compete in Anterselva, where no other events will take place – they will be in a bubble of their own," he said.

This will mean minimal hype.

"The organization of these competitions will resemble World Cup stages or World Championships, so it won't create much of a special Olympic feeling for them," he continued.

It is unclear how many Estonian cross-country skiers might compete in Milan, though several are likely to get the opportunity.

Raju said: "Since the Nations Cup has ended for them, Estonia currently would get four women's and three men's starting spots in cross-country."

"The further expansion of the team depends on other countries and their athletes' ability to meet the required FIS point standard," he added.

The Estonian women's team finished the season 13th, just behind Slovenia, in the IBU World Cup ranking, while the men finished 16th, ahead of Latvia, Lithuania, and Canada.

Editor: Siim Boikov, Andrew Whyte

