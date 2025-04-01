Estonian motocross rider wins in the Netherlands

Estonian motocross rider Lucas Leok took victory in the 85cc class at round one of the Dutch Masters in Harfsen at the weekend.

Of other Estonian competitors, Gregor Lootus finished sixth in the 85cc category and Aston Allas also made it into the top ten in the 125cc class.

Over two races, Leok took first place with 50 points; Lootus placed sixth with 30 points.

The time trials were split into two cohorts, and Leok decisively posted the fastest lap time in his group. Lootus, who was in the second group, also showed good speed and recorded the fifth-fastest time.

After a poor start in the first race, after initially going into the first turn in first place, Leok improved his position lap on lap and by mid-race had climbed to fifth place, building on that to finally secure victory with a 1.4-second lead over Briton Harry Dale.

Lootus, who had been in the top three during the opening laps, lost a few positions during the race but still put in a solid performance and finished seventh.

In the second race, Leok again took the holeshot (i.e., was the first racer to get through the apex of the first turn of the race) and this time managed to complete the opening lap cleanly. As the race progressed, he steadily increased his lead, once again finishing 20 seconds ahead of Dale.

Lootus delivered a better performance in the second race, fighting for third place for a long time and eventually finishing fifth.

In the 125cc class, Allas finished eighth with 24 points, and another Estonian, Kaspar Uibu, was 16th with 12 points.

In the first race, Allas made a great start and moved into third place. As the race progressed, he began to drop back but ultimately fought his way to a ninth-place finish.

Uibu had a more modest start, being in the third group of ten after the start. As the laps went on, he significantly improved his position and finished 14th.

In the second race, Allas didn't get off to such a good start and spent the first laps hovering around the top ten. For most of the race, he fought to stay within the top ten — and once again, succeeded, finishing ninth.

Despite a poor start, Uibu managed to climb up to 16th place, the same as his overall finish.

