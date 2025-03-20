X!

Maik-Kalev Kotsar's strong performance not enough to stave off Yokohama loss

News
Maik-Kalev Kotsar
Maik-Kalev Kotsar Source: ERR
News

Estonian national basketball team player Maik-Kalev Kotsar put in a strong performance for his team, Yokohama B-Corsairs, against Alvark Tokyo in their B.League Division One clash, though it was not enough for a win.

Kotsar, who plays center, put in a solid performance, recording 12 points (two-pointers 4/6, free throws 4/7), seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal in nearly 28 minutes of play.

Alvark Tokyo took the win 80-71 against Yokohama, initially leading by seven points at the end of the first quarter. Despite a late 14-2 run by Yokohama to cut the deficit to five, Alvark held on to secure the victory, with a strong 17-point lead by the end of the third quarter.

In this B-League season so far, Yokohama is 17-25 and currently sitting in seventh place in the Central Conference standings. Alvark (30-2) is now second. The regular season ends in early May, with the top two teams from each of the three conferences advancing to the playoffs, along with the two wildcard teams.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:02

Bruno the toller crowned Estonia's most beautiful dog

19:54

Opposition say new coalition agreement barely differs from previous one

19:42

Children changing football clubs in Estonia continues to cost big money

19:30

Narva border crossing to close temporarily for PPA training exercise

19:00

Estonia's Ott Tänak leads the way after Thursday's racing at Rally Kenya

18:43

Fibenol and Power2X give up participation in RMK timber auction

18:17

10-year project to complete new Estonian-language Bible translation underway

17:40

Minister: New coalition mulling Patent Office and EIS merger

17:06

Ministry expanding protection of flying squirrels in Estonia

17:01

Maik-Kalev Kotsar's strong performance not enough to stave off Yokohama loss

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

16.03

Muons used to test the condition of a road bridge in Estonia

18.03

German paper: Things are not going well for Kaja Kallas

15:12

Gallery: Prince William arrives in Estonia

19.03

Record number of apartments up for sale in Narva

18.03

Finnish volunteers in Estonia join Defense League amid Russia's Ukraine aggression

14:38

Ministers: Allied presence in Ukraine will not change NATO's eastern flank deployment

19.03

Court sentences two minors to nearly ten years in prison for murder

19.03

Estonia acquires first tracked maneuver live fire battle runs

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo