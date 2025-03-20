Maik-Kalev Kotsar's strong performance not enough to stave off Yokohama loss

Estonian national basketball team player Maik-Kalev Kotsar put in a strong performance for his team, Yokohama B-Corsairs, against Alvark Tokyo in their B.League Division One clash, though it was not enough for a win.

Kotsar, who plays center, put in a solid performance, recording 12 points (two-pointers 4/6, free throws 4/7), seven rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal in nearly 28 minutes of play.

Alvark Tokyo took the win 80-71 against Yokohama, initially leading by seven points at the end of the first quarter. Despite a late 14-2 run by Yokohama to cut the deficit to five, Alvark held on to secure the victory, with a strong 17-point lead by the end of the third quarter.

In this B-League season so far, Yokohama is 17-25 and currently sitting in seventh place in the Central Conference standings. Alvark (30-2) is now second. The regular season ends in early May, with the top two teams from each of the three conferences advancing to the playoffs, along with the two wildcard teams.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!