X!

Estonia's Ott Tänak ends Friday in third at WRC Rally Kenya

News
News

After ten special stages, of WRC Safari Rally Kenya, championship leader Elfyn Evans (Toyota) is out in front. Estonia's Ott Tänak (Hyundai), who led on Thursday night, won four of the eight stages on Friday, but due to technical problems ended the day in third spot.

Tänak picked up on Friday morning where he had left off on Thursday, winning three of the first four special stages and eking our 24.4 second lead over his nearest rival Evans.

In the afternoon, Tänak added an eighth stage to his tally, before his Hyundai suffered a broken drive shaft and a tire failure. The Estonian dropped back into third place 55.4 seconds off the pace.

The new leader was Evans, who didn't win a single stage on Friday, but consistently finished in the top three. His Finnish teammate Kalle Rovanperä is in second, 7.7 seconds behind the Welshman.

Reigning world champion Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) could also be in contention for the top spot, but the Belgian's strong pace was overshadowed by three time penalties. Without those penalties, Neuville would have been out in front by half a minute.

On Saturday, there are eight special stages, covering a total distance of 146.5 kilometers. The first stage of the day will start at 7.35 a.m. Estonian time.

On Saturday, there are eight special stages, covering a total distance of 146.5 kilometers. The first stage of the day will start at 7.35 a.m. Estonian time.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Henrik Laever, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:59

Estonian Football Association's presidential elections set for June 19

18:40

Riigikogu Finance Committee at center of political dispute

17:57

Estonia's Ott Tänak ends Friday in third at WRC Rally Kenya

17:25

EDF chief: Military advice cannot be constrained by economic pressure

16:14

Kaljulaid: Kirsty Coventry not surprise pick but will rejuvenate IOC

15:11

Expert: Eesti 200's sole chance of resurrecting rating is by being in opposition

14:48

Võru one win away from making domestic volleyball final

14:35

Defence Forces looking to recruit and retain more active-duty soldiers

14:10

Watch live: Estonia face Israel in 2026 World Cup qualifiers this Saturday

13:22

Viljandi residents push back against planned city center paid parking

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

20.03

Gallery: Prince William makes first official visit to Estonia Updated

16.03

Muons used to test the condition of a road bridge in Estonia

18.03

German paper: Things are not going well for Kaja Kallas

20.03

Bruno the toller crowned Estonia's most beautiful dog

20.03

Estonia to stop recognizing non-biometric Russian passports

20.03

Estonia reiterates call for Russia to hand over stolen Narva River buoys

20.03

South Korea opens embassy in Tallinn

12:44

Gallery: Prince William meets UK and Estonian troops at Tapa military base

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo