Estonia's Ott Tänak ends Friday in third at WRC Rally Kenya

After ten special stages, of WRC Safari Rally Kenya, championship leader Elfyn Evans (Toyota) is out in front. Estonia's Ott Tänak (Hyundai), who led on Thursday night, won four of the eight stages on Friday, but due to technical problems ended the day in third spot.

Tänak picked up on Friday morning where he had left off on Thursday, winning three of the first four special stages and eking our 24.4 second lead over his nearest rival Evans.

In the afternoon, Tänak added an eighth stage to his tally, before his Hyundai suffered a broken drive shaft and a tire failure. The Estonian dropped back into third place 55.4 seconds off the pace.

The new leader was Evans, who didn't win a single stage on Friday, but consistently finished in the top three. His Finnish teammate Kalle Rovanperä is in second, 7.7 seconds behind the Welshman.

Reigning world champion Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) could also be in contention for the top spot, but the Belgian's strong pace was overshadowed by three time penalties. Without those penalties, Neuville would have been out in front by half a minute.

On Saturday, there are eight special stages, covering a total distance of 146.5 kilometers. The first stage of the day will start at 7.35 a.m. Estonian time.

