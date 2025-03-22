Footballer Henri Anier eyes 100th cap for Estonia in Israel World Cup clash

Estonia kicks off its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign against Israel today, Saturday, missing captain Karol Mets but bolstered by the presence of veteran striker Henri Anier, who is on course for his 100th cap.

Ahead of the game, taking place in Hungary, Anier, 34, who plays for Hong Kong club Lee Man, said: "We have to reach the opponent's penalty area to score goals. In football, that is the most important thing. We have gone through all the details and specific principles. We must fight hard, stay compact as a unit, and get to the crosses from which we can score goals."

Estonia's training camp has been an essential part of their preparations for the qualifiers. "What we expected and hoped for in terms of conditions is that we can be together a little longer and train in good conditions, which are not possible in Estonia. In that regard, everything has gone well, the players have been healthy overall," Henn told ERR. "This is definitely needed, because this year we didn't get a winter training game, which would have otherwise given us more contact time. So this camp was definitely required."

At the same time, Estonia will have to manage without defender Mets, whose leadership and defensive presence have been key assets.

National team manager Jürgen Henn said: "Karol is very important, so replacing him is very difficult, if not impossible. We certainly don't have another player with the same qualities, but fortunately, both Joonas [Tamm] and Märten [Kuusk] are playing at a very good level for us right now," head coach said. "We still have quality players to step in."

Estonia has a fairly solid attacking force in Hungary, Tamm, who recently moved to play in Slovenia, showing particularly good form. Alongside him, the squad includes striker Rauno Sappinen (Flora), who has recovered from a serious injury, and young goal scorer Robi Saarma (Paide Linnameeskond).

The Estonian squad arrived in Hungary earlier in the week to prepare for the game, which will be carried live on ETV2 from 9.30 p.m. Estonian time Saturday.

Anier has played for several top-flight Scottish clubs during his career, including Dundee United, Hibs and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

