X!

Footballer Henri Anier eyes 100th cap for Estonia in Israel World Cup clash

News
Henri Anier.
Henri Anier. Source: 理文 Lee Man/Facebook
News

Estonia kicks off its 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign against Israel today, Saturday, missing captain Karol Mets but bolstered by the presence of veteran striker Henri Anier, who is on course for his 100th cap.

Ahead of the game, taking place in Hungary, Anier, 34, who plays for Hong Kong club Lee Man, said: "We have to reach the opponent's penalty area to score goals. In football, that is the most important thing. We have gone through all the details and specific principles. We must fight hard, stay compact as a unit, and get to the crosses from which we can score goals."

Estonia's training camp has been an essential part of their preparations for the qualifiers. "What we expected and hoped for in terms of conditions is that we can be together a little longer and train in good conditions, which are not possible in Estonia. In that regard, everything has gone well, the players have been healthy overall," Henn told ERR. "This is definitely needed, because this year we didn't get a winter training game, which would have otherwise given us more contact time. So this camp was definitely required."

At the same time, Estonia will have to manage without defender Mets, whose leadership and defensive presence have been key assets.

National team manager Jürgen Henn said: "Karol is very important, so replacing him is very difficult, if not impossible. We certainly don't have another player with the same qualities, but fortunately, both Joonas [Tamm] and Märten [Kuusk] are playing at a very good level for us right now," head coach said. "We still have quality players to step in."

Estonia has a fairly solid attacking force in Hungary, Tamm, who recently moved to play in Slovenia, showing particularly good form. Alongside him, the squad includes striker Rauno Sappinen (Flora), who has recovered from a serious injury, and young goal scorer Robi Saarma (Paide Linnameeskond).

The Estonian squad arrived in Hungary earlier in the week to prepare for the game, which will be carried live on ETV2 from 9.30 p.m. Estonian time Saturday.

Anier has played for several top-flight Scottish clubs during his career, including Dundee United, Hibs and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:01

Data protection body: Many security camera users are breaking the law

17:27

New Reform-Eesti 200 coalition ministerial candidates announced Updated

17:19

Yoko Alender: Climate minister post likely remote and abstract to most people

16:51

Estonia leading an initiative to reduce EU bureaucracy

16:38

Saaremaa municipality goes it alone in covering over Soviet-era memorial details

16:32

Henry Sildaru 11th in Engadin Slopestyle Finals

15:05

Footballer Henri Anier eyes 100th cap for Estonia in Israel World Cup clash

13:56

Coach Erki Nool's Finnish star crowned world indoor pentathlon champion

13:53

Ann Marii Kivikas narrowly misses out on world indoor champs 60m semi-finals

12:23

POLITICO: Kaja Kallas 'botched' military aid to Ukraine process

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

20.03

Estonia reiterates call for Russia to hand over stolen Narva River buoys

20.03

Gallery: Prince William makes first official visit to Estonia

18.03

German paper: Things are not going well for Kaja Kallas

10:56

Estonia wants to reach agreement with Russia on seized Narva River buoys

12:23

POLITICO: Kaja Kallas 'botched' military aid to Ukraine process

21.03

Gallery: Prince William meets UK and Estonian troops at Tapa military base

16.03

Muons used to test the condition of a road bridge in Estonia

21.03

Defence Forces looking to recruit and retain more active-duty soldiers

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo