Henry Sildaru 11th in Engadin Slopestyle Finals

Freestyle skier Henry Sildaru battled against the world's best in Engadin, Switzerland, delivering a solid performance to finish 11th in the slopestyle final at the FIS Engadin 2025 snowboard and freeski slopestyle finals.

Sildaru, 18, younger brother of ski star Kelly, put in a solid performance on Friday, having placed eighth overall in the qualification round.

Sildaru started the final, which was pushed back to Friday due to weather conditions, with a run scoring 52.64 points, which placed him in eighth position after the first runs.

Looking to improve, he made adjustments in his second attempt and earned 76.33 points.

However, as Sildaru's score improved, so too did those of his competitors, and he ultimately dropped three positions, finishing 11th.

"I knew I had to step up my second run," Sildaru said after the event, reflecting on his attempt to correct earlier mistakes.

Norwegian Birk Ruud defended his World Championship title from two years ago, earning a remarkable 89.10 points in his second run.

Silver went to American Mac Forehand (85.53 points), while Olympic champion Alex Hall (84.72 points) also made it to the podium.

--

