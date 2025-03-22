Ann Marii Kivikas narrowly misses out on world indoor champs 60m semi-finals

Estonian sprinter Ann Marii Kivikas narrowly missed making the 60-meter semifinals at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, finishing 0.12 seconds short of qualification in a fiercely competitive heat.

Kivikas had set a personal record of 7.29 at the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, two weeks ago, sharing second place in Estonia's all-time rankings.

However, on Saturday in Nanjing, she clocked 7.40 in her final heat, finishing fifth.

The top three from each heat earned automatic qualification, with six additional athletes advancing based on their times.

The fastest in the heats was Italian sprinter Zaynab Dosso (7.09), while Polish athletics star Ewa Swoboda trailed her by seven hundredths. China's Liang Xiaojing, setting a personal best of 7.17, rounded out that top three.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!