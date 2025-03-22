X!

Ann Marii Kivikas narrowly misses out on world indoor champs 60m semi-finals

News
Ann Marii Kivikas
Ann Marii Kivikas Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian sprinter Ann Marii Kivikas narrowly missed making the 60-meter semifinals at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, finishing 0.12 seconds short of qualification in a fiercely competitive heat.

Kivikas had set a personal record of 7.29 at the European Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, two weeks ago, sharing second place in Estonia's all-time rankings.

However, on Saturday in Nanjing, she clocked 7.40 in her final heat, finishing fifth.
The top three from each heat earned automatic qualification, with six additional athletes advancing based on their times.

The fastest in the heats was Italian sprinter Zaynab Dosso (7.09), while Polish athletics star Ewa Swoboda trailed her by seven hundredths. China's Liang Xiaojing, setting a personal best of 7.17, rounded out that top three.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:56

Coach Erki Nool's Finnish star crowned world indoor pentathlon champion

13:53

Ann Marii Kivikas narrowly misses out on world indoor champs 60m semi-finals

12:23

POLITICO: Kaja Kallas 'botched' military aid to Ukraine process

11:22

Ukraine to get €100 million worth of military procurement aid from Estonia

10:56

Estonia wants to reach agreement with Russia on seized Narva River buoys

21.03

Estonian Football Association's presidential elections set for June 19

21.03

Riigikogu Finance Committee at center of political dispute

21.03

Estonia's Ott Tänak ends Friday in third at WRC Rally Kenya

21.03

EDF chief: Military advice cannot be constrained by economic pressure

21.03

Kaljulaid: Kirsty Coventry not surprise pick but will rejuvenate IOC

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

20.03

Estonia reiterates call for Russia to hand over stolen Narva River buoys

20.03

Gallery: Prince William makes first official visit to Estonia

18.03

German paper: Things are not going well for Kaja Kallas

21.03

Gallery: Prince William meets UK and Estonian troops at Tapa military base

16.03

Muons used to test the condition of a road bridge in Estonia

21.03

Defence Forces looking to recruit and retain more active-duty soldiers

20.03

South Korea opens embassy in Tallinn

20.03

Estonia to stop recognizing non-biometric Russian passports

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo