X!

Coach Erki Nool's Finnish star crowned world indoor pentathlon champion

news
Saga Vanninen celebrating her indoor pentathlon win in Nanjing.
Saga Vanninen celebrating her indoor pentathlon win in Nanjing. Source: SCANPIX/Reuters
news

Estonian decathlon legend Erki Nool's charge as coach, Saga Vanninen (Finland), clinched women's pentathlon gold at the World Indoor Championships at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.

Vanninen, who trains in Tallinn under Nool's guidance, completed the 60-meter hurdles in 8.30 seconds, cleared 1.81 meters in the high jump, and put the shot 15.81 meters.

After three events, she had accumulated 2967 points, just eight points behind the pace of her own record (4922), which brought her European Indoor Championship gold two weeks ago.

In the long jump, Vanninen recorded 6.37 meters, conceding some valuable points and narrowly missing out on setting a new Finnish record.

She then completed the 800 meters in 2:15.28 to clinch the world championship title, with 4,281 points.

Erki Nool. Source: Kirke Ert/ERR

This marks only Finland's third-ever medal at the World Indoor Championships in athletics and the second gold.

Irish athlete Kate O'Connor took silver, American Taliyah Brooks the bronze.

Erki Nool, 54, took Olympic decathlon gold in Sydney in 2000, and silver in the world indoors twice in the 1990s.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Andrew Whyte

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:56

Coach Erki Nool's Finnish star crowned world indoor pentathlon champion

13:53

Ann Marii Kivikas narrowly misses out on world indoor champs 60m semi-finals

12:23

POLITICO: Kaja Kallas 'botched' military aid to Ukraine process

11:22

Ukraine to get €100 million worth of military procurement aid from Estonia

10:56

Estonia wants to reach agreement with Russia on seized Narva River buoys

21.03

Estonian Football Association's presidential elections set for June 19

21.03

Riigikogu Finance Committee at center of political dispute

21.03

Estonia's Ott Tänak ends Friday in third at WRC Rally Kenya

21.03

EDF chief: Military advice cannot be constrained by economic pressure

21.03

Kaljulaid: Kirsty Coventry not surprise pick but will rejuvenate IOC

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

20.03

Estonia reiterates call for Russia to hand over stolen Narva River buoys

20.03

Gallery: Prince William makes first official visit to Estonia

18.03

German paper: Things are not going well for Kaja Kallas

21.03

Gallery: Prince William meets UK and Estonian troops at Tapa military base

16.03

Muons used to test the condition of a road bridge in Estonia

21.03

Defence Forces looking to recruit and retain more active-duty soldiers

20.03

South Korea opens embassy in Tallinn

20.03

Estonia to stop recognizing non-biometric Russian passports

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo