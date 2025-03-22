Coach Erki Nool's Finnish star crowned world indoor pentathlon champion

Estonian decathlon legend Erki Nool's charge as coach, Saga Vanninen (Finland), clinched women's pentathlon gold at the World Indoor Championships at the World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.

Vanninen, who trains in Tallinn under Nool's guidance, completed the 60-meter hurdles in 8.30 seconds, cleared 1.81 meters in the high jump, and put the shot 15.81 meters.

After three events, she had accumulated 2967 points, just eight points behind the pace of her own record (4922), which brought her European Indoor Championship gold two weeks ago.

In the long jump, Vanninen recorded 6.37 meters, conceding some valuable points and narrowly missing out on setting a new Finnish record.

She then completed the 800 meters in 2:15.28 to clinch the world championship title, with 4,281 points.

Erki Nool. Source: Kirke Ert/ERR

This marks only Finland's third-ever medal at the World Indoor Championships in athletics and the second gold.

Irish athlete Kate O'Connor took silver, American Taliyah Brooks the bronze.

Erki Nool, 54, took Olympic decathlon gold in Sydney in 2000, and silver in the world indoors twice in the 1990s.

--

