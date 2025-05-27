Henn announces 26-man squad to take on Israel and Norway in World Cup qualifiers

The Estonian men's national football team are in action again as the 2026 World Cup qualifiers continue in June. Head coach Jürgen Henn has announced a 26-man squad for the home games against Israel and Norway at the A Le Coq Arena, both of which will be shown live on ERR's channels.

The Estonian men's national team squad will meet up on Monday, June 2 for an open training session at the TNTK Stadium in Tallinn, which starts at 5 p.m. After the training session, supporters will have the opportunity to ask for autographs and take photos with the players.

Captain Karol Mets (St. Pauli) misses out on a place in the squad due to injury.

Estonia face Israel first on Friday, June 6, followed by Norway on Monday, June 9. Both games kick off at 9.45 p.m. Estonian time at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn and can also be seen live on ETV2 here.

Kicked off their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a 1-2 defeat to Israel and a 3-2 win over Moldova. Norway currently lead Group I having won their opening two games.

Estonia are currently in joint second place with Israel. However, Italy have yet to play a game in the group due to UEFA Nations League commitments, with the three-time World Cup winners expected to be favorites to make it to the finals.

The full squad for Estonia's World Cup Qualifiers against Israel and Norway:

Goalkeepers

Karl Jakob Hein (13.04.2002) – Real Valladolid (ESP) 37/0

Matvei Igonen (02.10.1996) – Botev Plovdiv (BUL) 17/0

Karl Andre Vallner (28.02.1998) – FCI Levadia Tallinn 4/0

Defenders

Joonas Tamm (02.02.1992) – Botev Plovdiv (BUL) 65/4

Maksim Paskotši (19.01.2003) – Grasshoppers (SUI) 35/1

Märten Kuusk (05.04.1996) – GKS Katowice (POL) 35/0

Rasmus Peetson (03.05.1995) – FCI Levadia Tallinn 21/2

Michael Schjønning-Larsen (02.02.2001) – FCI Levadia Tallinn 10/0

Kristo Hussar (28.06.2002) – FC Flora Tallinn 5/0

Joseph Saliste (10.04.1995) – Paide Linnameeskond 5/0

Erko Jonne Tõugjas (05.07.2003) – FC Flora Tallinn 4/0

Midfielders

Mattias Käit (29.06.1998) - FC Rapid (ROM) 58/9

Vlasiy Sinyavskiy (27.11.1996) – FC Slovacko (CZE) 41/1

Martin Miller (25.09.1997) – Paide Linnameeskond 38/2

Markus Poom (27.02.1999) – FC Flora Tallinn 30/0

Mihkel Ainsalu (08.03.1996) – FCI Levadia Tallinn 22/0

Rocco Robert Shein (14.07.2003) – Fredrikstad FK (NOR) 16/1

Markus Soomets (02.03.2000) – FC Den Bosch (NED) 16/0

Kevor Palumets (21.11.2002) – FK Železiarne Podbrezová (SVK) 11/1

Ioan Yakovlev (19.01.1998) – Panionios (GRE) 8/1

Patrik Kristal (12.11.2007) – FC Köln (GER) 3/0

Dimitri Jepihhin (28.10.2005) – AS Trencin (SVK) 0/0

Forwards

Henri Anier (17.12.1990) – Lee Man (HKG) 100/23

Rauno Sappinen (23.01.1996) – FC Flora Tallinn 56/13

Alex Matthias Tamm (24.07.2001) – Ljubljana Olimpija (SVN) 14/2

Robi Saarma (20.05.2001) – Paide Linnameeskond 6/0

