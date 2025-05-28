Estonian archer Robin Jäätma sets another national record

Archer Robin Jäätma set a new domestic record at the Estonian cup competition held in Järvakandi, Rapla County, over the weekend, scoring 713 points in the 50 meter, 72-arrow compound bow category.

This marks the third national record held by Jäätma, 24, in the discipline.

The previous two domestic records – 710 points in 2019 and 711 points in 2020 – were also set by Jäätma.

In a global context, the world record of 718 points was set by American Braden Gellenthien in 2016; the current European record, also of 718 points, has been held by Dutchman Mike Schloesser since 2021.

Reflecting on his performance, Jäätma said: "I'm very satisfied with my shooting. I knew my form was good, but I didn't think it was this good. 713 came relatively easily. I feel there's still room for improvement."

Earlier this season, however, the Estonian faced challenges. At a World Cup stage in China, he struggled with health and equipment issues. He added that he replaced his bow due to technical problems. His current setup is proving more effective, he noted.

Jäätma is set to compete at the World Cup stage in Turkey next week alongside his sister Lisell, along with Meeri-Marita Paas. "I'm already looking forward to Turkey – there's usually variable wind there, which should work in my favor," Jäätma said.

Paas won the women's compound category at the Veronica's Cup competition held last weekend in Kamnik, Slovenia.

