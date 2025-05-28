X!

Estonian archer Robin Jäätma sets another national record

News
Robin Jäätma.
Robin Jäätma. Source: Karli Saul
News

Archer Robin Jäätma set a new domestic record at the Estonian cup competition held in Järvakandi, Rapla County, over the weekend, scoring 713 points in the 50 meter, 72-arrow compound bow category.

This marks the third national record held by Jäätma, 24, in the discipline.

The previous two domestic records – 710 points in 2019 and 711 points in 2020 – were also set by Jäätma.

In a global context, the world record of 718 points was set by American Braden Gellenthien in 2016; the current European record, also of 718 points, has been held by Dutchman Mike Schloesser since 2021.

Reflecting on his performance, Jäätma said: "I'm very satisfied with my shooting. I knew my form was good, but I didn't think it was this good. 713 came relatively easily. I feel there's still room for improvement."

Earlier this season, however, the Estonian faced challenges. At a World Cup stage in China, he struggled with health and equipment issues. He added that he replaced his bow due to technical problems. His current setup is proving more effective, he noted.

Jäätma is set to compete at the World Cup stage in Turkey next week alongside his sister Lisell, along with Meeri-Marita Paas. "I'm already looking forward to Turkey – there's usually variable wind there, which should work in my favor," Jäätma said.

Paas won the women's compound category at the Veronica's Cup competition held last weekend in Kamnik, Slovenia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Henrik Laever Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:47

Spring viremia virus believed to be behind Pärnu County fish deaths

19:36

Paavli Culture Factory to celebrate second anniversary with mini festival Updated

19:25

Estonian Refugee Council helpline offers mental health support to Ukrainians

19:03

HeadRead literature festival gets underway in Tallinn

18:36

Estonian rhythmic gymnastics team gives media demo ahead of European champs

18:14

Estonian artist's new Tartu exhibition explores childlike openness and curiosity Updated

18:00

PPA made over 45,000 queries in license plate camera database over past year

17:35

Estonia shows solidarity with Czech Republic after cyberattack blamed on China

17:15

Estonian archer Robin Jäätma sets another national record

16:01

Estonian Olympic mountain biker Janika Lõiv's coach brings new training regime

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.05

Russian navy steals Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad

27.05

Finnair faces tough choices that could affect Estonian flight connections

10:55

Russia detains Frenchman who crossed border from Estonia on a paddleboard

27.05

No new Russian military facilities visible close to Estonia's border, says EDF intelligence

27.05

Finland treating helicopter crash which killed Estonians as criminal investigation

27.05

Real estate would be cheaper if Tallinn cut red tape, entrepreneurs say

27.05

New hotel to be built in Tallinn's Pirita

08:48

17th-century Tallinn fortress tunnels under Toompea at risk of collapse

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo