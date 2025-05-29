X!

Estonian archer Reena Pärnat reaches cup final in Turkey

News
Reena Pärnat.
Reena Pärnat. Source: Turkish archery union.
News

Archer Reena Pärnat finished second in qualification in the women's recurve category at the ongoing Conquest Cup in Istanbul, Turkey, going on to reach the final, still to take place.

Pärnat scored 657 points, placing second among 44 women in qualification.

Pärnat, a three-time Olympian, said: "I don't have many international competitions planned before the World Championships this season. So I already knew coming here that I had to give my best in every situation. It wasn't easy – the competition field was between buildings and the wind was swirling. Still, I feel I managed the conditions well."

Her qualification result gave her a bye from the first round. In the round of 32, she faced Turkish archer Hansa Fatma Ogurlu, defeating her 7:1. This set her up with a round of 16 showdown against another Turkish archer, Zeynep Köse, winning a clean 6:0, and in the quarterfinals, she defeated Bulgarian Dobromira Danailova 7:1. This pattern continued in the semifinals where she took another clean win – 6:0 against Moldovan Alexandra Mirca.

Pärnat's form in Turkey would have put her in the top 10 in the men's recurve division, where 63 competitors took part, as well.

The Estonian had completed qualification behind Nurinisso Makhmudova (neutral flag), who scored 660 points: It is Makhmudova who Pärnat will face in the final.

Recurve bows are more traditional in appearance than compound bows, the latter of which use pulleys and cables to lessen the force needed to hold at full draw.

Pärnat is one of several Estonian archers to meet with success lately: Robin Jäätma set a new domestic record at the Estonian cup competition held in Järvakandi at the weekend, Meeri-Marita Paas took gold in the women's compound in Slovenia, and both she and Lisell Jäätma, sister of Robin, have both secured spots for the Estonian women's team at the World Games in Chengdu, China this August

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Maarja Värv, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:58

International Children's Games to be hosted in Tallinn for the first time

16:29

Estonian archer Reena Pärnat reaches cup final in Turkey

15:57

Ministries begin removing unnecessary regulations

15:25

Car tax discount could cost state approximately €25 million

14:41

Retail turnover in Estonian up 6 percent on year to April

14:06

Saaremaa chess festival brings top players from 12 nations to the island

13:41

Estonian golfer Mattias Varjun reflects on big win in England

13:21

Tallinn public transport switches to summer schedule

12:43

US star Justin Timberlake in concert at Tallinn's song festival grounds in June

12:05

Tennis player Daniil Glinka out in Moldova ATP tournament after lengthy match

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.05

Russian navy steals Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad

28.05

Russia detains Frenchman who crossed border from Estonia on a paddleboard

27.05

Finland treating helicopter crash which killed Estonians as criminal investigation

28.05

17th-century Tallinn fortress tunnels under Toompea at risk of collapse

28.05

Experts: Russia lacks resources to escort all of its shadow fleet vessels

28.05

Estonian company leading EU project to build 45-meter semi-autonomous warship

28.05

Estonia shows solidarity with Czech Republic after cyberattack blamed on China

27.05

Finnair faces tough choices that could affect Estonian flight connections

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo