X!

Archer Reena Pärnat sets another Estonian national record

News
Reena Pärnat.
Reena Pärnat. Source: Estonian Archery Association
News

Estonian archer Reena Pärnat has set another national record, scoring 666 points in the 70 meters event at a competition in Lausanne, Switzerland.

 The Estonian Archery Association has confirmed the new Estonian women's national record for the 70 meters event is 666 points, which Pärnat set at the competition in Lausanne last weekend. Pärnat also defeated all her opponents in the duels to take first place. The previous Estonian record was 660 points.

"I'm happy about the new Estonian record. The weather was perfect for the competition and I am happy that I was able to make the most of this opportunity. I only started shooting with a new bow a month ago and have been struggling with health problems lately. So I didn't expect to get a result like this early in the season," said Pärnat.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:56

Minister: We took pressure off so PPA can commit to Estonia's security

19:45

Estonia's Daniil Glinka reaches quarter-finals in Tbilisi

19:34

Estonia's top court: Benefits law unfair to parents who work during leave

19:05

Archer Reena Pärnat sets another Estonian national record

18:51

Public warning system test reveals several shortcomings Updated

18:43

Tallinn Day celebrations include 2 major concerts and events across city

17:50

Russian fighter jet breaches Estonia's airspace Updated

17:49

Miniature Estonian book exhibition opens Friday at Tallinn's Kiek in de Kök

17:12

Alar Laneman: Rapid national defense development race against growing threat

16:54

Leave your feedback on the emergency alarm warning system test

be prepared!

Most Read articles

12.05

What will happen during Estonia's public warning system test on May 14?

07:31

Estonia's Tommy Cash makes Eurovision final

17:50

Russian fighter jet breaches Estonia's airspace Updated

13.05

Two new driver behavior monitoring projects launch in Tallinn

08:31

Estonia's defense minister says U.S. intelligence chief understands Russian threat

13.05

Watch Tommy Cash's Eurovision semi-final live on ETV Tuesday at 10 p.m.

12.05

In pictures: Estonia's Exercise Hedgehog 2025

13.05

Latvia to miss Rail Baltica 2030 deadline

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo