Archer Reena Pärnat sets another Estonian national record

The Estonian Archery Association has confirmed the new Estonian women's national record for the 70 meters event is 666 points, which Pärnat set at the competition in Lausanne last weekend. Pärnat also defeated all her opponents in the duels to take first place. The previous Estonian record was 660 points.

"I'm happy about the new Estonian record. The weather was perfect for the competition and I am happy that I was able to make the most of this opportunity. I only started shooting with a new bow a month ago and have been struggling with health problems lately. So I didn't expect to get a result like this early in the season," said Pärnat.

