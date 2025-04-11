Archers Meeri-Marita Paas and Lisell Jäätma secure World Games spots

Estonian archers Meeri-Marita Paas and Lisell Jäätma secured two spots for the women's team at the World Games in Chengdu, China this August, competing in the compound bow category.

The only Estonian to earn a spot before was Robin Jäätma, Lisell's brother, in the men's compound bow class, thanks to his bronze medal at the 2022 World Championships.

Archers qualified based on world rankings, with competitors from 27 countries.

Paas and Lisell Jäätma have been part of Estonian archery history since their junior years, setting various international milestones, including European team championships and records.

Meeri-Marita Paas Source: Eesti Vibuliit.

Lisell said: "This was extremely important for us to get to the Olympics. There aren't many enthusiasts in Estonia, but there are plenty worldwide. In major countries, it's very popular—here, there are few compound archers. But more young people are joining each year, and soon there may be as many compound archers as recurve archers."

Compound archery has been part of the World Games since 2013 and was recognized as a discipline at the World Championships in 1995.

The World Games are an international multi-sport event featuring sports and disciplines not contested in the Olympic Games. They are held every four years, one year after a Summer Olympic Games. Both recurve and compound archery will be full Olympic events for the first time at the 2028 Los Angeles Games in a mixed team format.

