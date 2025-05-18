Liis-Grete Arro wins Maijooks for second year in a row

Maijooks has been an annual event since 1988 and attracts all levels of runners. This year's race brought participants from every Estonian county plus from over 30 foreign countries, while initial indications suggested the 2025 event also looks set to break the decade-old attendance record of 16,299 competitors.

Saturday saw Arro's second victory in consecutive years around the seven kilometer circuit, and she put in practically the same time (or three seconds slower, to be precise) on Saturday.

Post event, Arro said: "I felt good; I missed the strong competitors. Lately I have enjoyed running neck-and-neck, as it makes the victory all the sweeter."

"But otherwise, it was super nice that today the weather was a bit cooler than usual and I always like that. I followed my strategy — hit the gas right away and go. It works," she went on.

"Estonian women need to stick together more. We are such beautiful people, so why shouldn't we come out to the street once a year to show our beautiful smiling faces and pink clothes and feel that this is our day," Arro added. "The men are in the men's corner, ie. at home, and today is our day," she added.

Külli Sizask took second place, finishing one minute and 24 seconds behind the winner, while Hanka Mühlberg came in third (+1:48). Among the international participants, Finn Marika Johanna Jylhä, who finished in 12th place (+3:29), was quickest.

Jasmin Kelly Kodas won the walking event with a time of 35:57.

