X!

Tennis player Daniil Glinka out in Moldova ATP tournament after lengthy match

News
Daniil Glinka
Daniil Glinka Source: Diego Runggaldier/Sparkasse Challenger Val Gardena
News

Estonia's number two tennis player Daniil Glinka went out in round one of the ATP Challenger 50 category tennis tournament in Chisinau, Moldova, in a closely-fought three setter against Philip Henning (RSA).

The match, between Glinka, 25, ranked 398th in the world, and Henning, 24 and ranked 28 spots above the Estonian, lasted nearly two and a half hours and ended up with a score line of 6–2, 6–7, 7–5 (3).

Henning convincingly won the first set, and in the second, saved a break point and later had three match point chances of his own, but failed to convert any of these. The set went to a tiebreak, where Henning won four consecutive points from 3–3.

In the decider set, Glinka saved one break point in the fifth game, but with things at 5–5 he lost his service game to love. Henning then held his serve without dropping a point, securing the win on his first match point.

"I had a very strong opponent who is ranked significantly higher than me. Maybe he didn't get into the game right away, but in the second and third sets Henning played very high-level tennis. I think he earned this win fair and square," Glinka told ERR's Russian-language portal after the game.

Glinka served up nine aces and committed four double faults, through the match to Henning's six aces and one double fault. Glinka converted two of nine break points, compared with one from three by Henning.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Maarja Värv, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:05

Tennis player Daniil Glinka out in Moldova ATP tournament after lengthy match

11:55

Tallinn moving county lines bus stop from Balti jaam to city center

11:16

Police to use two-direction speed cameras after surge in motorbike accidents

10:56

Tallinn starts vaccinating trees to ward off deadly fungal disease

10:24

Tartu hopes new golf course will attract top international tournaments

09:56

ERR in Kharkiv: A city under fire but still unbowed

09:25

Estonia-Russia holding negotiations to determine placement of Narva river buoys

09:04

Baltics to seek extra EU funding for Rail Baltic route Updated

08:47

Thousands left without electricity in Tallinn's Nõmme district

08:20

Estonian education ministry to share curriculum details with OpenAI

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.05

Russian navy steals Estonian university's wave buoy, takes it to Kaliningrad

28.05

Russia detains Frenchman who crossed border from Estonia on a paddleboard

28.05

Experts: Russia lacks resources to escort all of its shadow fleet vessels

28.05

17th-century Tallinn fortress tunnels under Toompea at risk of collapse

27.05

Finland treating helicopter crash which killed Estonians as criminal investigation

28.05

Estonian company leading EU project to build 45-meter semi-autonomous warship

27.05

Finnair faces tough choices that could affect Estonian flight connections

28.05

Estonia's average gross monthly wage rises to €2,011 in first quarter of 2025

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo