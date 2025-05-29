Tennis player Daniil Glinka out in Moldova ATP tournament after lengthy match

Estonia's number two tennis player Daniil Glinka went out in round one of the ATP Challenger 50 category tennis tournament in Chisinau, Moldova, in a closely-fought three setter against Philip Henning (RSA).

The match, between Glinka, 25, ranked 398th in the world, and Henning, 24 and ranked 28 spots above the Estonian, lasted nearly two and a half hours and ended up with a score line of 6–2, 6–7, 7–5 (3).

Henning convincingly won the first set, and in the second, saved a break point and later had three match point chances of his own, but failed to convert any of these. The set went to a tiebreak, where Henning won four consecutive points from 3–3.

In the decider set, Glinka saved one break point in the fifth game, but with things at 5–5 he lost his service game to love. Henning then held his serve without dropping a point, securing the win on his first match point.

"I had a very strong opponent who is ranked significantly higher than me. Maybe he didn't get into the game right away, but in the second and third sets Henning played very high-level tennis. I think he earned this win fair and square," Glinka told ERR's Russian-language portal after the game.

Glinka served up nine aces and committed four double faults, through the match to Henning's six aces and one double fault. Glinka converted two of nine break points, compared with one from three by Henning.

--

