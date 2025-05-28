Estonian rhythmic gymnastics team gives media demo ahead of European champs

The Estonian rhythmic gymnastics team, preparing to compete at the upcoming European Championships next month, held an open training session before the media at Tallinn's Unibet Arena, which will host the championships.

Estonia will be represented at the home competition by 14 gymnasts — two competing in the individual program and 12 in group routines, across both the senior and junior levels.

The session (see gallery) began with an introduction to the Estonian team and an explanation of the principles behind rhythmic gymnastics scoring. The gymnasts then presented their routines, which were evaluated and commented on from a judge's perspective by rhythmic gymnastics judge Evelin Daniel.

According to the latest data, the European Championships in Tallinn will feature 337 competitors from 39 countries. Among the international stars taking part is reigning world champion and Olympic gold medalist Darja Varfolomeev.

Competing in the individual events for Estonia will be Valeria Valasevich and Anette Vaher. In addition, the senior national group team — Elys Kretelle Kukk, Kamila Grigorenko, Polina Tubaleva, Johanna Simone Pertens, Nika Oborskaja, Ksenja Ožigina — will take the floor, along with the junior group team comprising Sofia Jakovleva, Anna Karolina Obolonina, Anastasia Nemerovskaja, Alexandra Ivahnenko, Kristiina Jegorova, Ekaterina Koržinskaja.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships are being held in Estonia for the first time.

The competition, scheduled for June 4–8 at Unibet Arena in Tallinn, will determine the continent's best in two age categories — juniors and seniors. Altogether, the event will include 12 medal competitions.

Rhythmic gymnastics combines gymnastics, dance, and calisthenics. Athletes perform with apparatus like hoops, balls, clubs, ribbons, and ropes. It is an Olympic event.

