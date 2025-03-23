X!

Ott Tänak takes first podium of the season, Evans in Rally Kenya win

News
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja at the Safari Rally Kenya.
Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja at the Safari Rally Kenya. Source: Hyundai Motorsport Media
News

Elfyn Evans (Toyota) won the third round of the season in Kenya, marking his second consecutive rally victory. Estonian driver Ott Tänak (Hyundai) finished second overall, trailing by 1 minute and 9.9 seconds.

Tänak got off to a fantastic start in Kenya, winning five of the first eight stages and holding a 46-second lead ahead of the ninth stage. Unfortunately, during Friday evening's ninth stage, the driveshaft on Tänak's Hyundai broke, causing him to drop from first to third place. This allowed Evans to take the lead, which he maintained all the way to a victorious finish.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Welshman did not need to push too hard, as his closest rival, Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota), was forced out of contention on Saturday afternoon due to a suspension failure. By Sunday, Evans held an insurmountable lead over the rest of the field. Despite winning only three stages, he managed to finish in the top three in 11 stages overall.

"I want to thank all the Kenyan people for their warm welcome. An incredible rally! I'm very proud to now be a small part of this special rally's history," the winner said at the finish line.

Following Rovanperä's misfortune, Tänak moved up to second place overall. However, the 2019 world champion took a cautious approach on Sunday, prioritizing reaching the rally finish. Behind Evans and Tänak, reigning world champion Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) secured third place. The Belgian had the pace to challenge for victory but was hindered by three time penalties incurred on Friday.

Sunday's stage winner was Hyundai's third driver, Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux, who earned five bonus points for his performance. Tänak finished third on Sunday's stage, collecting three extra points.

In the power stage, Fourmaux was the fastest, followed by Neuville (+1.3 seconds), Tänak (+4.9), Gregoire Munster (M-Sport Ford; +9.3) and Sami Pajari (Toyota; +11.1).

In the WRC2 category, Gus Greensmith (Skoda) claimed victory, finishing seventh overall. Jan Solans (Toyota) took second place (+3:15.0), while Fabrizio Zaldivar (Skoda) finished third (+21:27.2).

In the WRC standings, Evans remains the overall leader with 88 points after three rounds. Neuville and Tänak hold second and third place with 52 and 49 points, respectively. In the manufacturers' standings, Toyota leads with 158 points, followed by Hyundai (122 points) and M-Sport Ford (43 points).

The fourth round of the World Rally Championship season will take place in the Canary Islands from April 24 to 27.

WRC drivers' standings after the Safari Rally Kenya (overall rally points + Sunday stage points + Power Stage points)

Elfyn Evans – 88 points (25+2+0)
Thierry Neuville – 52 points (15+4+4)
Ott Tänak – 49 points (17+3+3)
Takamoto Katsuta – 35 points (10+0+0)
Sébastien Ogier – 33 points (-)
Adrien Fourmaux – 33 points (2+5+5)
Kalle Rovanperä – 31 points (0+0+0)
Sami Pajari – 19 points (12+0+1)
Gregoire Munster – 14 points (8+0+2)
Josh McErlean – 11 points (4+1+0)

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Henrik Laever, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:47

Expert: Ukraine has caught up and overtaken Russia in deep strikes capability

19:07

Analysts: Germany's billion-euro injection to also reach Estonian economy

18:59

Opposition will not give new ministers long to settle in

18:49

Johannes Erm breaks Estonian record, secures world cup silver

18:37

Ott Tänak takes first podium of the season, Evans in Rally Kenya win

18:29

Journalist: Hirvepark meeting was the breaking point in Soviet Estonia

11:48

Tõnis Saarts: The era of democratic foreign policy

11:29

Photos: Estonian women artists' exhibition 'XX' opens in Kadriorg Gallery

08:55

Bigger benefit helps boost interest in dental care

08:30

Future energy minister: Climate law will not happen in recent form

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

22.03

Estonia wants to reach agreement with Russia on seized Narva River buoys

20.03

Estonia reiterates call for Russia to hand over stolen Narva River buoys

22.03

POLITICO: Kaja Kallas 'botched' military aid to Ukraine process

21.03

Watch live: Estonia face Israel in 2026 World Cup qualifiers this Saturday

18.03

German paper: Things are not going well for Kaja Kallas

22.03

Data protection body: Many security camera users are breaking the law

22.03

New Reform-Eesti 200 coalition ministerial candidates announced Updated

22.03

Prime Minister: New government as different from predecessor as night and day

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo