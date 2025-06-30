X!

Estonian driver Paul Aron to make F1 free practice debut at Silverstone this weekend

News
Paul Aron.
Paul Aron. Source: SCANPIX / ZUMAPRESS.com
News

Estonian racing driver Paul Aron, who up to now has been a test driver for Alpine Formula 1, is set to make his debut in F1 free practice at the British Grand Prix this weekend for the Kick Sauber team.

The teams have come to an agreement, which will give the Estonian further experience in the F1 series. In addition to Silverstone this weekend, Aron will also be able to take part in the Hungarian Grand Prix in early August.

"It is no secret that my desire is to one day race full-time in Formula 1 so any chance to be on track in a competitive environment is an important stepping stone," said Aron. "While I continue to focus on my development with Alpine, I do look forward to the two sessions with Kick Sauber and giving my maximum effort to them at Silverstone and Budapest."

During those sessions, the Estonian will have to make room for the experienced German driver Nico Hülkenberg.

"It's in our interest to maximize the driving opportunities for young talent, so we have an agreement with Sauber that Paul will drive in the first free practice sessions at Silverstone and Budapest," said  Executive Advisor of BWT Alpine Formula One Team Flavio Briatore.

"We've seen the intermittent success of last year's Formula 2 drivers in this year's series and Paul was the front-runner in that category, so this is an opportunity for him and the team to continue his progress and give him valuable time in the car."

Aron finished third in last year's F2 Championship, behind Gabriel Bortoleto and Isack Hadjar – both of whom are already performing well in their first full season as F1 drivers.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole,

Related

song festival july 3-6

watch live on err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:01

Estonian driver Paul Aron to make F1 free practice debut at Silverstone this weekend

19:49

President Karis at ESTO Youth Congress: Estonians abroad are our spiritual beacons

19:45

Estonia hands over presidency of Council of Baltic Sea States to Poland

19:34

Preparations underway for creation of new Narva-Jõesuu cultural quarter

19:16

Gallery: US Embassy in Tallinn holds reception to celebrate independence day

18:50

Ossinovski: Pere's department discussed tram route changes acceptable to Kõlvart in June

18:15

Seto singers celebrate 17th annual Leelo Day in Värska

17:35

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Lätt misses out on first place at Euros on final day

16:59

Eleven lighthouses in Estonia to open doors for free on July 1

16:26

More than 2,700 pigs to be killed due to African swine fever in Viljandi County

be prepared!

Most Read articles

28.06

Meteorologist: Volatile weather could haunt Estonia for most of the summer

27.06

Newcomer Estonian restaurant lands Michelin nod six months after opening

13:49

Swedbank ATMs to first spit out user's card and then cash Updated

12:54

US company Regional One to buy Nordica aircraft

29.06

Gallery: Dance Festival participants arrive in Tallinn

29.06

Party leader: Reform has gone over to the dark side in Tallinn

25.06

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace

12:55

Supreme Court sees no unconstitutional aspects in so-called Robin Hood law

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo