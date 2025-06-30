Estonian driver Paul Aron to make F1 free practice debut at Silverstone this weekend

Estonian racing driver Paul Aron, who up to now has been a test driver for Alpine Formula 1, is set to make his debut in F1 free practice at the British Grand Prix this weekend for the Kick Sauber team.

The teams have come to an agreement, which will give the Estonian further experience in the F1 series. In addition to Silverstone this weekend, Aron will also be able to take part in the Hungarian Grand Prix in early August.

"It is no secret that my desire is to one day race full-time in Formula 1 so any chance to be on track in a competitive environment is an important stepping stone," said Aron. "While I continue to focus on my development with Alpine, I do look forward to the two sessions with Kick Sauber and giving my maximum effort to them at Silverstone and Budapest."

During those sessions, the Estonian will have to make room for the experienced German driver Nico Hülkenberg.

"It's in our interest to maximize the driving opportunities for young talent, so we have an agreement with Sauber that Paul will drive in the first free practice sessions at Silverstone and Budapest," said Executive Advisor of BWT Alpine Formula One Team Flavio Briatore.

"We've seen the intermittent success of last year's Formula 2 drivers in this year's series and Paul was the front-runner in that category, so this is an opportunity for him and the team to continue his progress and give him valuable time in the car."

Aron finished third in last year's F2 Championship, behind Gabriel Bortoleto and Isack Hadjar – both of whom are already performing well in their first full season as F1 drivers.

---

