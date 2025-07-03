X!

Estonian driver Paul Aron to represent Alpine at Goodwood Festival of Speed

News
Paul Aron.
Paul Aron. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com
News

Estonia's Paul Aron is set to represent the BWT Alpine Formula 1 team at next week's Goodwood Festival of Speed alongside fellow reserve driver Kush Maini. Aron and Maini will be driving the A523 for the event's legendary hill climb.

Kush Maini, who has been a member of the Alpine Academy since 2023, will race on Thursday, July 10, alongside other historic Alpine cars to celebrate the brand's 70th anniversary. The A523 will lead the procession, that also includes the Alpine A110 Berlinette, A110 R, A290, the all-new A390 and the Alpenglow concept car.

Maini, who is currently competing in the FIA Formula 2 series, will also take part in Thursday's Formula 1 demonstration with other F1 teams to mark the 75th anniversary of the sport.

Estonia's Paul Aron joined the team as a reserve at the end of 2024 and will drive the A523 on Friday, July 11 as well as over the weekend of July 12–13.

"It's going to be an incredible experience to be part of the BWT Alpine Formula 1 team at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and take the A523 to the iconic hill climb for the first time," said Paul Aron.

"It's a mind-blowing event and I'm delighted to be part of such an impressive line-up. I'm a big fan of motorsport history and I'm really interested to see which other cars will go up the hill during the day – I'm sure the fans will enjoy it too," he added.

---

Estonian driver Paul Aron to represent Alpine at Goodwood Festival of Speed

