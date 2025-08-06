Paul Aron gets 'plenty of laps in the bank' in Hungary with Alpine F1 team

Estonian racing driver Paul Aron once again sat behind the wheel of a Formula One car when he took part in a Pirelli tire test on Tuesday at the Hungaroring, following last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

Aron, 21, was testing for home team Alpine, who wrote on social media that Tuesday's test had been "A productive morning getting through the run plan. Plenty of laps in the bank."

A productive morning getting through the run plan. Plenty of laps in the bank ✔️ pic.twitter.com/bJ9saBC3Q6 — BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) August 5, 2025

This came just a few days after trying out a Kick-Sauber team car in the first free practice session of last weekend's Hungarian GP. The Estonian was on track for about half an hour instead of the usual hour, thanks to an engine issue. Since the rules prohibit returning to the track after stopping the car, Aron was forced to end his session early.

By that time, he had completed nine laps, with a best lap time of 1:19.788, the slowest among the 20 participants.

Aron is scheduled to get three free practice sessions this year with the Alpine team, though more details have yet to be announced.

Aron is Alpine's reserve driver and a test driver for Kick-Sauber as well.

