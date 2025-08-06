X!

Paul Aron gets 'plenty of laps in the bank' in Hungary with Alpine F1 team

News
Paul Aron in the Alpine F1 car.
Paul Aron in the Alpine F1 car.
News

Estonian racing driver Paul Aron once again sat behind the wheel of a Formula One car when he took part in a Pirelli tire test on Tuesday at the Hungaroring, following last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

Aron, 21, was testing for home team Alpine, who wrote on social media that Tuesday's test had been "A productive morning getting through the run plan. Plenty of laps in the bank."

This came just a few days after trying out a Kick-Sauber team car in the first free practice session of last weekend's Hungarian GP. The Estonian was on track for about half an hour instead of the usual hour, thanks to an engine issue. Since the rules prohibit returning to the track after stopping the car, Aron was forced to end his session early.

By that time, he had completed nine laps, with a best lap time of 1:19.788, the slowest among the 20 participants.

Aron is scheduled to get three free practice sessions this year with the Alpine team, though more details have yet to be announced.

Aron is Alpine's reserve driver and a test driver for Kick-Sauber as well.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:45

Health Board not canceling its summer seminar in wake of recent scandal

17:07

Tallinn abandons plan to close right turn from Narva maantee into Kadriorg

16:47

Civilian lives cannot be the price of fighting terrorism in Gaza, says Estonian president

16:30

Raul Rebane: The shadow of Hiroshima and regular threats

15:43

Estonia wants to restrict top public servants to two terms in office

15:03

Businessman: Reform Party authorized me to negotiate with Center in Tallinn

14:36

Paul Aron gets 'plenty of laps in the bank' in Hungary with Alpine F1 team

14:01

Estonia overcomes Israel in pre-season basketball friendly

13:54

Estonian police ordered to be more diligent with people's personal information

13:43

Health fund chief: I'm sorry that thanking employees offends people's sense of justice

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.08

President of Israel on official visit to Estonia on Wednesday

05.08

Ministry: 3-hour closure of Tallinn airspace overnight had 'minimal impact'

05.08

Prosecutor files embezzlement charges against Slava Ukraini NGO founder Updated

05.08

Lowering VAT rate to 13% would cost state €245 million

08:18

Center chair calls for minister's resignation over 'six-figure' summer event

05.08

Filming of new movie set in 1980s Estonia nears completion

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

09:58

Elron train drivers refuse to work overtime after pay rise canceled

05.08

International school network offers over 80 centers worldwide to learn Estonian

04.08

Estonian festival organizers struggling to land sponsors

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo