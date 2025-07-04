Estonian driver Paul Aron's dream comes true with F1 practice debut at Silverstone

Estonian driver Paul Aron made his F1 debut on Friday when he represented Kick Suber in the first free practice session of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. A delighted Aron thanked team principal Jonathan Wheatley afterwards for helping to make his dream come true.

On Friday, Estonia's Paul Aron completed 25 laps in his first F1 free practice session behind the wheel of a Ferrari-powered Sauber. Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time (1 minute 26.892 seconds), with the Estonian 1.250 seconds behind the seven-time world champion, leaing him 17th in the overall standings.

"Excellent job: you executed the program in a professional manner," said Sauber team principal Jonathan Wheatley of Aron's performance afterwards. "Thank you, Jonathan; thank you all! It was a lot of fun, hopefully there will be more of these. Everybody says it's a dream come true, but it is," said the Estonian on the team radio.

Hamilton was followed by McLaren's Lando Norris (+0.023) and Oscar Piastri (+0.150), with Oliver Bearman, Pierre Gasly and Gabriel Bortoleto, who was in the other Kick Sauber car, behind Aron.

Aron, who was a test driver for the Alpine Formula 1 team ahead of this season, drove for Kick Sauber at the British Grand Prix after an agreement was struck between the teams, which also meant the Estonia had to give up his place to Nico Hülkenberg. In addition to Silverstone, Aron will also take part in the Hungarian GP at the beginning of August.

---

