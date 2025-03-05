Skier Kaidy Kaasiku achieves career-best world championship result

Estonian skier Kaidy Kaasiku delivered the best individual performance of her career at the 44th FIS Nordic World Ski Championships on Tuesday, finishing 19th in the women's 10-kilometer classic.

The Estonian skier maintained a strong pace throughout the race, consistently hovering around the 20th position before crossing the line 2 minutes and 0.1 seconds behind winner Ebba Andersson.

This marks a significant improvement for Kaasiku, whose previous best result at a World Championships was 29th in the 30 km mass start classic race two years ago in Planica, Slovenia.

A total of 65 women competed in the race, with Kaidy Kaasiku wearing bib number 21 and Teesi Tuul, the only other Estonian competitor, starting with bib number 6.

Tuul placed 45th out of 64 finishers, ending the race 4 minutes and 40.2 seconds behind the winner.

Overall, Andersson won her second gold, finishing 1.3 seconds ahead of Norway's Therese Johaug, with Austria's Teresa Stadlober in third, 15 seconds behind, and Norway's Heidi Weng in fourth.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!