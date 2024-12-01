Estonian Formula 2 driver Paul Aron takes first win of the season in Qatar

Estonian Formula 2 driver Paul Aron (Hitech Pulse-Eight) secured his first race win of the season during the penultimate round of the Formula 2 championship, held in Qatar.

Paul Aron, who secured pole position in qualifying, experienced an early setback in the feature race at the Lusail Circuit, falling from first place and making a pit stop as early as the seventh lap. However, the Estonian driver returned to the track with impressive pace, climbing into the top three by lap 26.

Although Gabriel Bortoleto (Invicta) crossed the finish line first, he was handed a five-second time penalty for an earlier infraction. With Aron staying close behind Bortoleto during the decisive moments of the race, the penalty handed Aron his first-ever Formula 2 race victory. Prior to this win, Aron had finished second in three races and third in four.

Bortoleto's penalty relegated him to third place, while Isack Hadjar (Campos) took second, finishing 2.763 seconds behind Aron. Bortoleto trailed Aron by 3.175 seconds, with German driver Oliver Goethe (MP Motorsport) claiming fourth place, 3.796 seconds off the lead.

As the championship heads into its final round in Abu Dhabi on December 7-8, the title fight remains wide open. Bortoleto leads the standings with 188.5 points, just half a point ahead of Hadjar. Aron's excellent win brings him to third place with 162 points, while his closest competitor, Zane Maloney (Rodin), has 140 points.

