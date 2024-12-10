EOK joins European Olympic Committees' EU Office

X!

President of the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) Kersti Kaljulaid signed a cooperation agreement with President of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) Spyros Capralos, in Pristina, Kosovo on Tuesday. The agreement means the EOK will become a member of the European Olympic Committees' EU Office.

The European Olympic Committees (EOC) is the umbrella organization for Europe's 50 national Olympic committees. The EOC is committed to spreading the Olympic values and inspiring sport and healthy lifestyles across Europe. It does so by supporting grassroots activities and through the delivery of elite sporting events such as the European Games, the European Youth Olympic Festival and the Games of the Small States of Europe.

According to the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK), the cooperation agreement will ensure access to an experienced team ready to provide support on EU issues, with a particular focus on funding opportunities, sports governance and EU sport-related legislation.

President of the Estonian Olympic Committee Kersti Kaljulaid said she was is delighted about the cooperation agreement, which comes into force on January 1. "As a small nation, we understand that our strength depends on cooperation. Together we can effectively promote healthy lifestyles and the European model of sport in the European Union. Joining the EOC EU Office's valued network of experts is a logical step for us," Kaljulaid explained.

President of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) Spyros Capralos, who visited Tallinn a year ago on the occasion of the EOK's 100th said he welcomed the new agreement.

"Our cooperation is a step forward in strengthening the links between Europe's National Olympic Committees and ensuring a unified approach to representing our interests in the European Union," said Capralos. "Estonia's active participation in European political debates and its commitment to developing sport and upholding the Olympic values will enrich our joint endeavors," he added.

