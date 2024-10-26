New EOK secretary general: I'm really motivated to give back to Estonian sport

The Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) announced on Friday that it had unanimously elected 43-year-old Kristo Tohver as its new secretary general. Tohver, who is a former international football referee, told ERR that he wants to give back to Estonian sport.

"Sport has given me so much in my life, both as an amateur and at elite level. When the opportunity came up to give something back to sport, I jumped at it," Tohver told ERR. "I managed to win the competition, I'm happy and really motivated to help Estonian sport."

Tohver said he had not yet met the full EOK board, but would do so next Monday. However, the job will officially begin in early November. "It will be clearer from November 4 when I take up office. As a sports fanatic, I've been closely following both the EOK and Estonian sport, so I always have a picture [of things]," he said.

The first task, however, is for Tohver to sit down with new colleagues and listen to what they have to say. "Kersti [Kaljulaid] has made it very clear that we have 100 days to put an action plan in place, and that's what we're going to do. The budget is coming soon, I can already see that the calendar is filling up very fast," said Tohver.

"I dream that sport will play a more important role in Estonian society. That together we can do something for Estonian society, be it in children's or youth sports, or be it in relation to education or health," he added. "And, of course, medals."

Tohver is an international football referee who has refereed more than 450 Estonian top-flight matches as well as 150 matches under the auspices of UEFA or FIFA. "Today I am ending my career as a professional football referee, but fortunately you can also be a football referee at a non-professional level," he said.

"I will continue as a football referee both in Estonia and in Europe, with the blessing of both the Estonian Football Association (EJL) and UEFA, with whom I have spoken today. I likewise have the support of the EOK to continue as a referee."

"Of course, the focus of being a referee will take a back seat, the main focus will be as EOK secretary general," added Tohver.

Tohver has held a number of different roles already in his career has experience in management, team building, strategic planning, product development, sales and sponsorship, all predominantly in the cultural and sports sectors.

However, his new post will require some lifestyle changes. "We've started making plans, including running a video refereeing service for the Football association and certain. Even within our own company, we provide an international refereeing analysis service. We are reorganizing things but I will be stepping back from them," explained Tohver.

