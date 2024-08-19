Janek Õiglane, Johannes Erm overtake Erki Nool's single-day decathlon records

News
Janek Õiglane andJohannes Erm.
Janek Õiglane andJohannes Erm. Source: Karli Saul
News

Estonian decathletes Janek Õiglane and Johannes Erm have broken two long-standing decathlon points records, thanks to their performances in the Paris Olympics and in the European Championships in Götzis, Austria, back in May.

The overall two-day, full 10 disciplines domestic record of 8,815 points is still held by Estonian decathlon legend Erki Nool, set at the 2001 World Championships in Edmonton.

However Erm and Õiglane have surpassed Nool's quarter-of-a-century-old individual day records – given the decathlon is held over two days.

Erm set a new record in terms of the total first-day points accrued (4,541) at the European Championships in Götzis earlier this year, while Õiglane set a new record for the second-day points total (4,347), in Paris, where he was also making his olympic debut.

Erki Nool. Source: Kirke Ert/ERR

Erki Nool, decathlon gold medalist in Sydney in 2000, had previously held those records (4,344 points for day one and 4,536 points on day two, both set in Götzis in 2000 and in 1998 ) and as noted retains the overall domestic record.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

