Ex-president: Would be better if EOK support based on less mechanical criteria

The current system of supporting top sports must be reformed, to give Estonia a better chance of winning olympic medals in the future, former president Kersti Kaljulaid, who is considering running for the position of head of the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK), has said.

The interface between sports and politics has again become a prominent topic thanks to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the large number of sportspeople who come from both countries, and from Belarus as well.

While Kaljulaid, never one to shy away from commenting on political matters while she was president, 2016-2021, has been out of that world for a few years now, she said she does not fear the political aspects to the EOK role, nor does she feel it is the most important aspect – though on the international stage it is important, she said.

Speaking to "Ringvaade," Kaljulaid said: "However this is certainly not the focus of what I would like to do in order to promote Estonian sports. I am simply not wary of that kind of multilateral environment. Working with people from various nations and cultures, I have had plenty of practice with, at the UN."

Estonia became a non-permanent UN Security Council member during Kaljulaid's term as head of state.

Estonia came away empty handed so far as medals went at last month's Paris games, something Kaljulaid said should be addressed.

"I think that would be mutually beneficial if the EOK, as the supporter, monitored this team as well; what is happening relating to that, is the sports federation still on board and providing support, does the athlete has any other needs, and in this way, progress could be made step by step," the former president went on.

Overall this would mean a less "mechanistic" approach.

"It appears to me that this is important to the people of Estonia," she said.

To do this, a narrower but more targeted focus on athletes and teams, in conjunction with sports federations and possibly with international cooperation, is needed, the ex-president went on.

Kaljulaid said she has recently been meeting with representatives of Estonian sports and observing related discussions.

"In the end, it comes down to probabilities. The more athletes there are with a chance of winning a medal, the more likely we are to win one," she added, noting how well Norway and some of the other Nordic countries fared in Paris, compared with Finland, who also won no medals.

Kaljulaid also said the current sports support system is too rigid and overly reliant on quantitative results. "I jumped once and did well, or I ran once and did well, and now I get this support," she said by way of characterizing it.

The EOK presidency application deadline is September 13, and candidates must have a nomination with at least 15 signatures of support to proceed.

Elections to EOK president, vice presidents, and members of both the executive committee and the representative body, are due on October 11.

It is not clear at this point in time whether current incumbent Urmas Sõõrumaa is seeking re-election.

Sport and its support measures falls under the culture ministry's remit.

