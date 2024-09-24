Kersti Kaljulaid: EOK must become an open platform for sports management

The Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) will elect a new president at the beginning of October. On Tuesday, former President of the Republic Kersti Kaljulaid presented her election platform.

In her election platform, Kersti Kaljulaid emphasized a clear focus on achieving success in professional sport while also increasing the number of sporting enthusiasts. Kaljulaid views the most important aspect as transforming the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) into an open platform for sports governance in Estonia.

"By that, I mean that all the concerns, problems and challenges that have come up in discussions with various sports federations should shape the goals and changes we implement through dialogue and collaboration. Here's a simple example: all coaches and federations agree that children should not specialize in one sport too early. Yet, for some reason, our coaching support model works exactly against this goal," Kaljulaid told ERR.

"Many believe that Team Estonia could be more precisely focused today. Different sports have very different expectations and costs. Federations should be given more freedom to manage the resources intended for preparation, rather than using them for personal support for a coach or athlete to organize joint training camps. Let's agree that federations have this right, and the EOK supports them in these efforts."

"Regional sports associations have pointed out that they need support in their partnerships with local governments to better align their goals and ensure that municipalities follow through on promised support. We should work with the Association of Estonian Cities and Municipalities and the sports federations to develop a standard agreement so that all parties feel that the EOK is backing them," Kaljulaid added.

Kaljulaid believes that a sharper focus within Team Estonia would lead to more medals at major championships. "Team Estonia should aim to send not just one or two, but ten athletes to the Olympic Games, who on a good day have a real chance of winning a medal. If we accomplish that, a lot will depend on competition and luck, but this approach increases the likelihood that medals will come home."

"We're not suggesting that a medal rush is about to start, or that Estonia will suddenly compete with, say, France. That won't happen. But by simply raising the statistical probability that a medal won't be missed, we increase the chances that it will actually come."

According to the EOK's election procedures, the newly elected president will present two to four vice-presidential candidates for approval by the general assembly. If elected, Kaljulaid plans to nominate Olympic champion Gerd Kanter and Tiit Pekk as vice presidents.

"One vice president will focus on professional sports, as the EOK is the only organization responsible for top-level sports in Estonia. If we look at recreational sports, they have more backers, such as local governments and others. But professional sports are solely the EOK's responsibility. I believe that Gerd Kanter, an Olympic champion who has continuously contributed his thoughts since ending his athletic career and was previously part of a team running for EOK leadership, has a clear vision of where we need to go to foster more athletes like him who can raise their hands in victory."

"Tiit Pekk is well-known to everyone involved in organizing recreational sports events. He has also been a technical delegate for the International Ski Federation, so he's been involved in professional sports as well. Today, he is undoubtedly the most competent and experienced organizer of recreational sports events in Estonia, and he isn't involved in organizing any major events at the moment, meaning he has no conflicts of interest," Kaljulaid added.

The EOK elections will be held on October 11 at the Hilton Hotel in Tallinn, where the president, two to four vice presidents, the executive committee and members of the representatives' body will be elected for the next four years.

Running against Kaljulaid are businessman and current EOK President Urmas Sõõrumaa and President of the Estonian Athletic Association (EKJL) Erich Teigamägi, who took 25 and 17 votes, respectively, against Kaljulaid's 45 in a preliminary round of voting.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!