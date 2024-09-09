Former President Kersti Kaljulaid decides to enter race for EOK head

President Kersti Kaljulaid, who announced at the end of August that she was considering running for president of the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK), has now communicated with a significant number of EOK members and shared her thoughts on the future of Estonian sports and physical activity. She has also gathered the necessary support from EOK members to officially run as a candidate and has decided to pursue the position of EOK president.

"In the past week and a half, it has been an incredibly busy time – I have managed to communicate with many, but unfortunately far from all, EOK members. However, I have seen that my ideas about the future of the EOK have been warmly received, and it seems to me that a considerable part of the sports community is eager to see changes. This is confirmed by the decision of 25 EOK members to nominate me as a presidential candidate. This is a great vote of confidence, and I can confirm that I am running for the position of EOK president. I believe that in the coming days, more supporters will join," said Kersti Kaljulaid.

A minimum of 15 members' support is required to run for the EOK presidency, and the deadline for candidate nominations is September 13.

Kaljulaid also expressed her satisfaction that recent weeks have sparked an increasingly lively debate both in the sports community and the public about the role of the Olympic Committee and what changes are needed in the management of Estonian sports. "This has also been one of my goals – to broaden our discussions so that every sports federation and organization can reflect on what brings them joy today, where they see challenges, and how to resolve them. Regardless of which candidate wins, these discussions will provide valuable insights for all of us. And every sports club should also ask their federation what they stand for and how they plan to vote," Kaljulaid added.

Kaljulaid also called on all media outlets to organize joint debates among all EOK presidential candidates in the coming weeks.

