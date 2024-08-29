Former president mulls bid for head of Estonia's Olympic committee

Former President Kersti Kaljulaid said she is considering running for the Estonian Olympic Committee's (EOK) top job. The application deadline is September 13.

"I have been approached by members of the EOK to see if I would be willing to stand. As I have finally had quite a few of these approaches, I am now giving serious consideration to standing for election," Kaljulaid told ERR.

"I would like to do this if I can see that my ideas on how to organize sport in Estonia and how to shape our society's sporting and physical activity habits have a broader scope. This is what I am working on now."

Current EOK President Urmas Sõhrumaa has not publically said if he will run for a third term. However, president of the Estonian Athletics Association Erich Teigamägi said signatures of support are being collected.

Candidates need to submit their application and supporting signatures 15 by mid-September. The election will take place on October 11.

Kaljulaid was Estonia's head of state between 2016-2021 and often promoted sports and living a healthy lifestyle.

During her term, she ran the New York Marathon, cycled 135 kilometers of the amateur stage of the Tour de France, and joined an expedition to Antarctica. In 2022, she took part in Italy's UCI Gran Fondo World Championships.

