Collins Kipkirui, Helah Kiprop win Tallinn half-marathons

2024 Tallinn Half-Marathon elite men's start.
2024 Tallinn Half-Marathon elite men's start. Source: Kristjan Pärnamäe
Kenyan long-distance runner Collins Kipkirui set a new course Tallinn Marathon half-marathon record, winning the 21.1-kilometer men's race on Saturday morning in 1:00:23. Helah Kiprop, also from Kenya, won the women's race, with a time of 1:09:20.

Saturday and Sunday is Tallinn Marathon weekend, with the half-marathon and 10K events having already taken place, and the full marathon to follow Sunday.

Kenyans also made up the next four finishers in the men's half-marathon: Mike Chematot, who set a PB, was second with a time of 1:00:48.

Rhonzas Lokitam Kilimo took third place (1:01:01), followed by Nehmiah Kipyegon in fourth (1:01:45) and Solomon Koech in fifth (1:05:19).

Karel Hussar was the fastest Estonian, finishing sixth overall (1:06:17).

Kenyans took a clean sweep of the women's top three too. Race winner Kiprop was followed by Betty Kibet in second place (1:10:02) , while Rabecca Chepkwemoi came third (1:10:19).

The fastest Estonian woman was triathlete Kaidi Kivioja, who finished seventh (1:18:57).

Estonia's largest annual public sporting event continued on Saturday with the Tallinn Autumn Run, a 10-kilometer race which started at 2 p.m.

The weekend culminates with the full, 42.2-kilometer marathon race on Sunday morning from 9 a.m.

The weekend's program also included children's races at Snelli Stadium Saturday morning, the youth race, which started at Freedom Square at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The routes follow public roads meaning potential delays, which can be read about here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

