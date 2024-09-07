Kristin Tattar rises to second place in Discraft Great Lakes Open

Kristin Tattar.
Kristin Tattar. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia's top disc golfer Kristin Tattar has risen to second place on the leaderboard at the Discraft Great Lakes Open in Milford, Michigan, heading into the penultimate day.

Tattar (-14) is now 14 under par, trailing leader Kat Mertsch (U.S.) by just one stroke.

Tattar was fourth after day one, but completed the second day and round with 60 throws and a score of 8-under-par, Delfi Sport reports.

She posted 10 birdies (one stroke under par) and two bogeys (one over par) and on day two, Friday, with only Mertsch doing better after the latter's nine below par elevated her to the lead.

Ohn Scoggins (U.S.) is in third place heading into day three (13 below par), and Anniken Steen (Norway) lies in fourth place (11 below).

Among other Estonian competitors, Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste (one over par) dropped four places in day to and currently lies in 25th place.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

