Kristin Tattar up to sixth place in disc golf world championship

Defending disc golf world champion Kristin Tattar has climbed up to sixth place in the ongoing 2024 PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships in Lynchburg, Virginia after day three, Friday.

Tattar had started off down in 21st place on the opening day, rising to 10th on Thursday.

On Friday, the Estonian pulled off eight birdies (on under par) and seven pars, finishing with a total of 64 throws (five under par overall), which moved her up to 6th place, five throws away from a medal position.

Another Estonian competitor, Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste, is now tied for 21st with two other competitors after the third round.

Finland's Eveliina Salonen ties for first place with U.S. disc golfer Holyn Handley, with both players at -17 overall after day three.

The competition runs to Sunday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!