Wrestler Lisette Böttker takes U-17 bronze

Lisette Böttker (at right).
Lisette Böttker (at right). Source: United World Wrestling
Lisette Böttker took bronze at the Under 17 World Wrestling Championships in Amman, Jordan.

Wrestling in the -53 kg weight category at the, Böttker had seen off three opponents in the opening round, the round of 16 and the quarter finals, booking her place in the semi-finals. However she lost the semi-final bout against Nana Kozuka (Japan) 10:0, but was still eligible for the bronze playoff bout.

Böttker faced Russian competitor Olesja Malahhova and turned things around from a 0-4 deficit to win, just over a minute into the bout.

Kozuka did not prevail in the final, and was defeated by Kaura Michelle Coles (Canada).

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

