Mark-Markos Kehva eighth in Otepää junior men's summer biathlon championships

Mark-Markos Kehva was the best-performing Estonian at the Summer Biathlon World Championships in Otepää, finishing eighth among the men in the junior super sprints held on the first day of competition on Thursday.

Kehva, 20, competed in Thursday's 7.5-kilometer men's super sprint final and was one of only three athletes to miss just one shot across the four shooting rounds.

That missed shot in the first round earned him an eighth-place finish, trailing newly-crowned world champion David Elias (Czech Republic) by 41.7 seconds.

18-year-old Matija Legovic (Croatia) took silver, and Victor Berglud (Sweden) bronze.

Another Estonian, Karl Rasmus Tiislär, also made it to the final, placing 26th after six missed shots (1+1+2+2) and finishing nearly three minutes behind the leader.

No Estonian athlete made it into the top 30 in the women's category Lora Hristova (Bulgaria) took gold over Finland's Inka Hämäläinen.

The adults's super sprint events take place today, Friday.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

