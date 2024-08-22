Estonian women in action in disc golf world championships in Lynchburg

Disc Golf.
Disc Golf. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste was the most successful Estonian to compete in day one of the 2024 PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships in Lynchburg, Virginia, completing the first round two under par, and tying for 11th place.

Reigning and two-time disc golf world champion Kristin Tattar had a more modest start to this year's World Championships, finishing one over par and in 21st place (out of 85), having been three under par earlier in the day.

The U.S. duo of Holyn Handley (10 under par) and Kat Mertsch (seven under) are first and second after day one, followed by the Finnish duo of Henna Blomroos and Silva Saarinen, tied for third-fourth place (five under par).

Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste Source: PGDA

Day two is today, Thursday, with the PDGA world champion to be crowned on Sunday

Kristin Tattar not competing in team championships in Australia

Meanwhile Tattar and men's player Silver Lätt notably will not be taking part in the 2024 World Team Disc Golf Championship in Australia in early November, citing conflicting schedules.

Despite these absences, team manager Ralf Rogov siad remains confident in the team's strength. "Although I had hoped that Kristin and Silver would also be taking part, we certainly have a strong team that is ready to defend the title."

"The only goal there can be is to win," he added.

Kristin Tattar. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The Eesti Discgolfi Liit , the national disc golf association, confirmed the eight-member national team Wednesday, to be representing Estonia in Mundaring, Perth, Western Australia in early November.

The women's team will consist of s two-time domestic champion Kaidi Allsalu, Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste, who has shown some strong recent peformances including at the ongoing world championships in Lynchburg as noted, and Keiti Tätte, winning Estonian woman at this year's European disc golf festival, held in Tallinn.

Among the men, five-time national champion and current U.S. tour player Albert Tamm, last year's Euro Tour champion and the top-rated Estonian player, Mauri Villman and experienced player Kristo Raik are taking part, along with Priit Randes and Aimar Alesmaa in the men's over 40 category.

Keiti Tätte. Source: Celine Lannusalu

Team members have to pitch in to the competition budget, while preparations, including at least one training camp will start in October.

Top disc golfing nations the U.S. and Finland are also among the 23 teams taking part in Australia.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever, Anders Nõmm

