Rein Taaramäe now lies 47th in Vuelta a España

Rein Taaramäe.
Rein Taaramäe. Source: EJL
Estonian cyclist Rein Taaramäe finished in 67th place in the 185.5-km stage six of the Vuelta a España.

Taaramäe has dropped to 47th overall for the Intermarché-Wanty team after Thursday's stage, trailing the current leader by 13 minutes and 40 seconds.

The stage, which began at a Carrefour supermarket in the city of Jerez, saw nearly 50 kilometers covered within the first hour.

Gaps began to form on the first-category Puerto del Boyar climb, and 60 kilometers before the finish, Australian Ben O'Connor (Decathlon–AG2R La Mondiale) and Dutchman Gijs Leemreize ( UCI WorldTeam Team dsm–firmenich Post NL) broke away from a group of about ten riders.

O'Connor was overall stage winner and thanks to the stage win, now overall leader, ahead of Primož Roglič (Slovenia, Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe).

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

