Rein Taaramäe up to 43rd place in La Vuelta

News
Rein Taaramäe.
Rein Taaramäe. Source: Hanna Karoline Taaramäe
News

Estonian cyclist Rein Taaramäe finished 68th in Friday's 180.5 kilometer stage of the La Vuelta a España race.

Taaramäe (Intermarché - Wanty) finished the stage, which ran from Archidona to Córdoba within a group of riders which crossed the line one minute and 27 seconds behind stage winner Wout van Aert (Belgium, Team Visma | Lease a Bike), whose time was 4:15.39.

The result means the Estonian, competing in his final Vuelta, has moved up four places to 43rd, trailing the leader by 15 minutes and seven seconds.

Australian Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team) still leads the race, the tour of Spain in effect, with some stages taking place in neighboring countries.

On Saturday, La Vuelta will feature a mountainous 158.7 km stage, which includes one second-category and one third-category climb.

The official event site is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:37

Wrestler Lisette Böttker takes U-17 bronze

09:21

Conference looks at experiences of Estonian refugees in World War Two

08:59

Kristin Tattar up to sixth place in disc golf world championship

08:37

Rein Taaramäe up to 43rd place in La Vuelta

08:00

Clearer and warmer weather forecast for the weekend and into new week

23.08

Tartu installs 54 new electronic information boards at city bus stops

23.08

Sámi yoiker Wimme Saari to perform with huskies at Nõmbra Light Festival

23.08

Kristin Tattar improves disc golf world championship placing after day two

23.08

Ministry of Finance not fond of idea to charge telecoms regulatory fee

23.08

Estonian film lighting company Digital Sputnik files for bankruptcy

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.08

The Baltic Way: 35 years since 2 million protest for freedom from Soviets

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.08

Tallinn rental prices starting to rise again

22.08

Ironman brings traffic changes to Tallinn this weekend

22.08

Tallinn's Estonian-language schools seeing more and more Russian-speaking kids

23.08

Tallinn Airport hopes to expand cooperation with airBaltic

23.08

CEO of airBaltic: We need to look at the big picture instead of losses

23.08

EDF Lt Col: Russia has chosen to ignore scale of Ukraine's Kursk incursion

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo