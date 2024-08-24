Rein Taaramäe up to 43rd place in La Vuelta

Estonian cyclist Rein Taaramäe finished 68th in Friday's 180.5 kilometer stage of the La Vuelta a España race.

Taaramäe (Intermarché - Wanty) finished the stage, which ran from Archidona to Córdoba within a group of riders which crossed the line one minute and 27 seconds behind stage winner Wout van Aert (Belgium, Team Visma | Lease a Bike), whose time was 4:15.39.

The result means the Estonian, competing in his final Vuelta, has moved up four places to 43rd, trailing the leader by 15 minutes and seven seconds.

Australian Ben O'Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team) still leads the race, the tour of Spain in effect, with some stages taking place in neighboring countries.

On Saturday, La Vuelta will feature a mountainous 158.7 km stage, which includes one second-category and one third-category climb.

The official event site is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!