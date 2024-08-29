Rein Taaramäe down to 42nd after La Vuelta stage 11

Cyclist Rein Taaramäe finished within a group of 25 riders in stage 11 of the ongoing La Vuelta a España, and is now 42nd overall in the race.

The 166-kilometer stage was held in the area around Padron in Galicia in northwestern Spain, and Taaramäe finished the stage in a group of 25 riders, 7:44 behind the winner.

This placed him at 42nd place overall, 43:18 behind race leader Ben O'Connor (Australia, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale)

Irish cyclist Eddie Dunbar (Jayco AlUla), 27 claimed his first career stage victory made all the sweeter by having come back from injury.

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) is 3:16 behind in second place overall.

There are 10 stages of La Vuelta remaining between now and September 8, including Thursday's 137.5-kilometer Termal Ourense stage.

