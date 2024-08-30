Cyclist Madis Mihkels 18th in Muur Classic in Belgium

Another Estonian cyclist has been in action, this time Madis Mihkels, 21, who finished 18th in the one-day Muur Classic Geraardsbergen race in Belgium.

In total, only 53 riders completed the 180.2-kilometer, one day challenging race, and Mihkels, racing for the Intermarché – Wanty team, Mihkels finished in a group that trailed the winner by 32 seconds, according to ejl.ee.

He was unsatisfied with his result, however, as he had to change bikes after getting caught up in a crash during the decisive breakaway on the Muur van Geraardsbergen climb.

Mihkels sadi. "I managed to stay upright, but I couldn't continue on that bike," Mihkels explained after the race. "I chased the group for a long time, and in the final sprint, we were competing for fifth or sixth place.

The finish was at the top of a climb with a left turn. For some reason, I remembered the finish line being 150 meters after the turn. I came out of the final stretch pushing hard, but then saw that there were still 400 meters to go. I completely ran out of steam in the last 150 meters."

Jenno Berckmoes (Lotto Dstny) won the event, in front of a home crowd.

