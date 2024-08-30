Estonian women's volleyball team lose to their former coaches' team

Ahead of the game, Estonia's head coach, Andres Toobal, acknowledged in an interview with ERR that Slovenia were favorites.

The teams last met in May in the European Golden League, where Slovenia won convincingly, again with a 3:0 score line, and added frisson came from the fact that Slovenia's coach, Alessandro Orefice, until early on this year used to coach the Estonian women's team.

Longtime team captain Liis Kiviloo was also playing her last match for the national team.

The team had lost 3:1 to Israel in its first Group C match.

On the day, the Estonian team started the match well and took the lead in the first set, but Slovenia managed to equalize and then break ahead at the end of the set, securing a 25:21 win. In the second set, the hosts quickly took the lead and clinched a solid 25:16 victory.

The Estonian team remained in a trailing position during the third set and ultimately had to concede the 3:0 (25:21, 25:16, 25:17) defeat.

Slovenia has now won both of its Group C matches so far, while Israel has one win and one loss.

The campaign is not over, however. The European Championship qualifiers will resume next summer, with the teams facing each other one more time.

--

